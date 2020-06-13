2 hospitalized after accident on East Columbia Street, North Fountain Road

Live Now
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police were dispatched to an accident involving a pickup truck and a car, that resulted in two people being hospitalized.

Police were sent around 10:06 p.m. and arrived at East Columbia Street and North Fountain Road to discover the two vehicle crash.

One of the two injured people was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.

