12 units impacted by fire at apartment complex

WEST CARROLLTON (WDTN) — Several people are displaced after 12 units were burned during an apartment fire Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at Woodhills Apartment in West Carrollton.

Crews on scene say the second and third stories of the complex were engulfed when they arrived on scene and flames were through the roof.

Officials say everyone was able to get out safely and there were no injuries reported. There are, however, four cats that are now missing.

Red Cross was called to the scene to help the families impacted.

West Carrollton Fire Department was assisted by Miami Valley Fire District and Moraine Fire Department.

West Carrollton says the cause is undetermined.