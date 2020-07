TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is reportedly shot outside a Trotwood bar on Friday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says a 911 caller said a person was shot in the leg and stomach around 1:19 a.m. at the Arena Sports Bar on Salem Avenue.

At least one person was taken away in an ambulance.

2 NEWS has reached out to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police for more information.