SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into the wooded area at the intersection of Wilmington Dayton Road and Conference Road in Sugarcreek Township, killing one person and injuring three others.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. The three people injured were transported for away from the scene for treatment.
This is an ongoing story, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update it as developments come in.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- State website containing list of nursing homes with positive COVID-19 cases taken down
- More than 1,800 inmates at Marion prison test positive for coronavirus
- 1 killed, 3 injured in Sugarcreek Township crash
- Woman gives birth in car right before getting into crash
- Japan scientist ‘very pessimistic’ Olympics will happen