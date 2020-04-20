Live Now
1 killed, 3 injured in Sugarcreek Township crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crashed into the wooded area at the intersection of Wilmington Dayton Road and Conference Road in Sugarcreek Township, killing one person and injuring three others.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. The three people injured were transported for away from the scene for treatment.

This is an ongoing story, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update it as developments come in.

