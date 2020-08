MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man is killed after crashing a car into a tree in Miami Township late Wednesday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Jamaica Road.

Miami Township Police only identified the man as a 33-year-old and said speed was a factor in the crash. They are investigating other contributing factors as well.

A woman was also in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.