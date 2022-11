Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after being shot in Springfield on Friday.

According to a release, one person was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf says, “Officers are continuing to gather information at this time, and our investigation is very fluid.”

Springfield officials said the shooting took place in the area of Holiday in the City in downtown Springfield.

The incident is under investigation.