1 dead in Middletown house fire, officials say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman has died in a house fire in Middletown Friday, according to Middletown city officials.

Crews responded to the 1200 block of Lind Street at around 8:29 p.m. for a report of a fire with an adult trapped inside a home.

Officials do not yet know what caused the fire.

