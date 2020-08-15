1 dead in Middletown house fire, officials say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A woman has died in a house fire in Middletown Friday, according to Middletown city officials.

Crews responded to the 1200 block of Lind Street at around 8:29 p.m. for a report of a fire with an adult trapped inside a home.

Officials do not yet know what caused the fire.

