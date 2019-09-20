Protests held in Dayton ahead of UN Climate Summit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As activist around the world marched to bring awareness to climate change, community members in Dayton called for action from their leaders.

A climate strike was held Friday afternoon at the University of Dayton and at Sinclair Community College.

“We have students, faculty, staff, community members, everyone from all walks of like coming together to learn what they can do,” said Jared Marsh with the University of Dayton Human Rights Center.

Marsh said he was proud of the folks that came out to have their voices heard.

“We will have them draft letters to local government, to national government, to international government. They themselves will start making pledges and commitments to a better future,” Marsh said.

Students held handmade signs to show their support of policy change.

While they wait for leaders to make introduce new policies, Marsh said people can start making changes now.

“What you can do next is just take one action at time and start making incremental changes. It starts with one person as we make small strides that then become long strides,” Marsh said.

Students at UD hoped their calls for action will be heard and that new policies will soon come.

“We are all in this together as citizens of the world,” Marsh said.

At Sinclair Community College, dozens of people from all age groups were also calling for action.

They gathered at the school before marching to the Federal Building on Second Street to rally.

The strikes come ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit in New York next week.

