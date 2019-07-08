Montgomery Co. auditor warns about gas pump skimmers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A report about a suspected gas pump skimmer was found to be a false alarm according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

Two broken security seals at a BP gas station pump on Needmore Avenue raised red flags for a driver. They called police believing a skimmer had been installed at their pump.

“That’s what we want them to do. That’s the smart thing to do,” Kieth said.

While broken seals should raise concerns, Keith said not all stations are using seals correctly.

“Some of them are using them. Some of them are not. Some of them are placing them in the right location. Some of them don’t put them in the right location,” said Keith.

The county will inspect about 5,000 pumps a year. Keith said he’s noticed increasing security measures at gas stations across the county.

“Stations are using better locks and more site specific keys for those locks. A number of stations have put alarms on their pumps,” Keith said.

2 News asked if this false alarm will change anything for the county. Keith said his department will continue to be pro-active about training gas stations.

“As part of our routines, we always open up the pumps, check for skimmers, so we’re out there doing that every day already,” Keith said.

Keith said the safest thing to do at any gas station is to use a credit card or cash instead of your debit card. Anyone suspicious of gas pump tampering is encouraged to alert a gas station employee or the auditor’s office.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.