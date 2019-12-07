Man hit, killed after fleeing OVI arrest

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after being hit by a semi while trying to flee from an OVI stop on I-71.
According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped Jonathon Richards, 31, of Hamilton, just after 3:20 Saturday morning for speed and lane violations.
Richards was placed under arrest for OVI and an outstanding warrant from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. During the arrest, police said that Richards pulled away from troopers and ran into southbound traffic where he was struck and killed by a Freightliner Semi.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
