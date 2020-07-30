Mad River Local Schools revises school reopening plans

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad River Local Schools released new revised learning options for the fall to include a rotating schedule for seventh through 12th grades.

Parents now have the option for their child to attend class on a hybrid schedule. Students will attend class in-person 50% of the time and remotely the other half. Schedules will be based on a last name.

Students who opt for the hybrid schedule will be required to wear face masks. They will also need to undergo daily health assessments in order to attend class.

The school says there is no change in the learning options for Preschool through 6th grade. The district says this is because it will be able to manage those buildings with the appropriate health and safety protocols.

“Due to families choosing the remote option K-6, there has been a significant reduction of students who will be attending in person allowing for less person to person contact throughout the school day,” Mad River Local Schools said on it’s website.

“Most students, PK-6, will be in a self-contained classroom setting for the majority of the school day. We want to be considerate of PK-6 families who are not available to care for their child during the school day.”

All students do have the option to learn completely remote, but must notify the district by August 3rd.

Students and staff will be required to wear a mask when on school grounds as well.