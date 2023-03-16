This Salad Will Excite Your Taste Buds

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a healthy option with fresh ingredients, Piada Italian Street Food is the way to go.

Piada Italian Street Food is a fast casual Italian cuisine restaurant chain with 44 locations in six states. They believe in eating well even when you are on the go. Their food starts with a few simple, fresh ingredients and they truly know how to bring the best flavors to life!

Today we made customizable salads with ingredients such as salmon, nuts and tomatoes topped with a delicious dressing! Take a look and be prepared to excite your taste buds.