This Salad Will Excite Your Taste Buds

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a healthy option with fresh ingredients, Piada Italian Street Food is the way to go.

Piada Italian Street Food is a fast casual Italian cuisine restaurant chain with 44 locations in six states. They believe in eating well even when you are on the go. Their food starts with a few simple, fresh ingredients and they truly know how to bring the best flavors to life!

Today we made customizable salads with ingredients such as salmon, nuts and tomatoes topped with a delicious dressing! Take a look and be prepared to excite your taste buds.

Latest Video from 2 NEWS

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy makes an appearance …

City of Dayton reaches decision in 2019 water main …

Teacher files lawsuit against Tecumseh Local Schools …

Beavercreek awarded millions in federal funding for …

Ohio instructor teaches yoga with bunnies

Woman sentenced after admitting to drowning grandmother

Sidney police honored for active shooter response

Troy DORA program expands after positive community …

Day 2 of the First Four Tournament at UD Arena

‘We’re not giving up’: Riverside organization devastated …

‘Name A Seat’: Funding campaign underway for Rosewood …

UPDATE: Trotwood apartment complex catches fire

Dayton SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody

Trotwood apartment complex catches fire

SWAT and hostage negotiation situation in Dayton

Perry Township considers dissolving police department, …

How warmer temperatures impact allergy season

SWAT, hostage negotiators responding in Dayton

Whitewater Park project moving forward in West Carrollton

First NCAA Tournament with legalized sports betting

More Videos

Latest stories from NewsNation

Find out how you can watch

Latest stories from The Hill

More from The Hill

BestReviews

More Reviews
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss