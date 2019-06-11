Police: Woman stabbed at Springfield house

by: Adam Rife, Julia Palazzo, WDTN.com Staff

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Springfield.

Officers went to a house on W. Pleasant Street, near S. Lowry Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of an assault with an injury.

When police arrived, they found a woman stabbed in the chest.

Medics took the woman to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Authorities have not released her condition.

No suspect information has been released.

