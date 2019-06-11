Crash reported on I-75 NB at I-70, left lane open

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The right and middle lanes of I-75 northbound near I-70 are blocked as emergency crews respond to a crash.

Officials could not immediately say how many cars were involved or how many people have been injured.

Drivers should exercise caution in the area.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.