Colleges will be back before you know it, and Sony wants to help students with an item often found in dorm rooms.

For a limited time, Sony has cut the price of its top-end PlayStation 5 (the model with the slot for game discs/Blu-rays) to $449.99, down from its normal price of $499.99.

While a price cut had taken effect in Europe last month, a similar one didn’t become more than a rumor here in the U.S. until it was included in the current Target ad that became accessible last week. That price was quickly mirrored at other large retailers, from Amazon to Best Buy to GameStop.

Nearly three years after its November 2020 launch, this is the first price cut for console by itself. (A bundle with last year’s “God of War: Ragnarok” was sold for $500 earlier this year, the equivalent of paying just $430 for the console and $70 for the game.)