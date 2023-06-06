Whether you’re Samuel L. Jackson or just someone who appreciates a good profanity, Apple wants to help make sure you monkey-fighting mean what you Monday-Friday say.

During its keynote presentation yesterday at Worldwide Developers Conference 2023, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior VP of Software Engineering, addressed improvements that will come with the new iOS 17, to be rolled out later this year.

Among them was an autocorrect that will quickly learn that you didn’t mean to say that Shaft is bad at avoiding his mother. After typing it enough, iOS 17 will know that what you typed wasn’t a mistake and will let you continue without changing it.

“In those moments you just want to type a ducking word,” said Federighi, “well, the keyboard will learn it, too.”

In another new change, autocorrect will highlight the word it has changed but give you a bubble with your original word that you can tap on to re-insert.

The biggest news from the WWDC keynote was the unveiling of Vision Pro, the long-rumored AR/VR headset that will launch at $3,499 early next year.