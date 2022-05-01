Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
23°
Sign Up
Dayton
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
WDTN 2 NEWS Stream
Video Center
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
NewsNation Now
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
News
Miami Valley News
Beavercreek Walmart Shooting
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Health
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Skills 2 Succeed
Submit news tips or story ideas
Top Stories
Holmes II’s 33 points lifts UD to 10th straight win
Top Stories
How to prevent frozen, busted pipes in freezing weather
Video
Top Stories
Dayton VA Medical Center names new permanent director
Oxford PD release update on use of force investigation
Video
New ‘deep fake’ House Bill introduced in Ohio
Video
Fire reported at apartment building in Harrison Twp.
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7 Day & Hourly Forecast
Eclipse 2024
Live Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Stories
Jamie’s Journey
Top Stories
Wind Advisory Tonight and Saturday…How Cold will …
Video
Top Stories
Rain and Wind on the Way for Friday, Followed by …
Video
Top Stories
Dry Weather for Thursday, Rain Friday and then Here …
Video
Strong Winds Tonight…Tracking Another Winter Storm …
Video
A Soaker on the Way…Arctic Air Down the Road
Video
Quiet to begin work week, but active week ahead. …
Video
Traffic
Traffic Headlines
ODOT Cameras
Dayton Gas Prices
Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
OSU
Dayton Dragons
Cincinnati Reds
Operation Football
Top Stories
Holmes II’s 33 points lifts UD to 10th straight win
Top Stories
Stebbins wins 8th straight, tops Fairborn 60-43 in …
Video
Top Stories
Williams, Beavercreek roll Springboro 64-36 in GWOC
Video
Miami East stays unbeaten with TRC win over Covington
Video
OSU WR Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for NFL Draft
UPDATE: Nick Saban breaks his silence on retirement
Video
Living Dayton
2 Gives Back
Be Our Guest!
Recipes
Sponsored Content
Contact Us
BestReviews
About BestReviews
Top Stories
How to combat the blues on the “Saddest Day of the …
Video
Top Stories
Veggie fried rice from Eat Pretty Darling
Video
Top Stories
Get ready for the big game with Godfather’s Pizza!
Video
Meet our Town of Country Furniture Pets of the Week: …
Video
BestReviews shares top gadgets for 2024!
Video
Happy 155th birthday to Young’s Jersey Dairy!
Video
Community
Food For Friends
Hispanic Heritage Month
Home For The Holidays
Remarkable Women of Dayton 2024
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tell Me Good News
Community Calendar
Contests
Top Stories
Special sendoff for woman working at Waffle House …
Video
Top Stories
Fairborn Moose Lodge raises $10K+ for Pink Ribbon …
Video
Top Stories
Thief steals sparkle, taking unicorn from Dayton …
Video
Greene County Career students get lesson in the kitchen …
Video
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
About WDTN
Dayton’s CW
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
School Closing Enrollment
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
WDTN Newsletters
Search
Please enter a search term.
rural
Electric lineworker killed on the job
Top rural Headlines
100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria
Latest Video from 2 NEWS
Stebbins snags 8th straight win, tops Fairborn 60-43 …
Williams, Beavercreek roll Springboro 64-36 in GWOC
How to prevent frozen, busted pipes in freezing weather
New ‘deep fake’ House Bill introduced in Ohio
Suspect remains at large after fatal shooting near …
Amtrak rail study underway in Dayton, outlook positive
Five on 2 Sunrise Picture Grace
Miami E. girls stay unbeaten with 40-33 win over …
Washington Twp. considers changes to its fire, EMS …
Family displaced after devastating vacant house fire
Local reactions after House overrides veto to HB …
Tackling Ohio’s complex issues around human trafficking
WATCH: Car crashes into snow plow truck
Police ID suspect in Monday’s pursuit that ended …
Area man assists Hawaii residents after wildfires
Family days, ‘Swiftie Skate’ and more coming to MetroParks …
Staying safe in high winds; experts share tips
Bengals finish strong at 9-8 with win over Browns
Map: Route of Trotwood police pursuit
Police detail what happened that led to police pursuit …
More Videos
Latest stories from NewsNation
Politics
Stephen King has strong message for Donald Trump
Education
Students want Lincoln University president fired …
Education
Lincoln University president on leave after VP dies …
UFOs
Marine says ‘jellyfish’ UAP was ‘ghost story of the …
Travel
Former Boeing manager says he won’t fly on a Max
UFOs
Coulthart: Classified UAP briefing yields ‘significant’ …
Find out how you can watch
Latest stories from The Hill
Federal judge denies efforts to force Dean Phillips …
Rep. McCaul claims GOP could impeach Mayorkas by …
ESPN returns 37 Emmys won using fake names: report
Everyone seems to be getting COVID
US strikes on Houthis risk triggering wider Middle …
Son of Buffalo shooting victim opposes death penalty …
More from The Hill
How to prevent frozen, busted pipes in freezing weather
Dayton VA Medical Center names new permanent director
New ‘deep fake’ House Bill introduced in Ohio
Amtrak rail study underway in Dayton, outlook positive
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Ohio National Guard members being deployed
A 2001 song is charting for the first time — here’s …
Alaska paid passengers on flight 1282: How much?
Shooting suspect remains at large
Happy 155th birthday to Young’s Jersey Dairy!
Wind Advisory Tonight and Saturday…How Cold will …
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
Flyin’ to the Hoop event starts tonight in Kettering
Three Disney Plus exclusives are coming to the big …
Documentary showcase from Wright State University …
Young’s Jersey Dairy annual birthday deals are here
Weekend events around Dayton: Jan. 12-14
As Seen on 2 News
How to prevent frozen, busted pipes in freezing weather
Dayton VA Medical Center names new permanent director
New ‘deep fake’ House Bill introduced in Ohio
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS