Breaking News
Police surround Dayton home after report of shot fired
Live Now
Defense for Brooke Skylar Richardson begins today

Rape Kits

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS