Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Reward offered for information into Greene Co. death investigation
Top Stories
Montgomery Co. court offers Amnesty Week to those with overdue fines
Preble Co. Court awarded nearly $143,000 grant to upgrade technology
Oldest Dayton DAV member to be honored by VA Medical
US gov’t moves migrant kids after AP exposes bad treatment
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Canellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Former Olympians give swim clinic in Miamisburg
Top Stories
Big Lansing inning dooms Dragons
Top Stories
Reds split series with loss to Brewers
Dragons limit Lansing to 4 hits in 4-1 win
Brewers beat Reds 6-5
Lugnuts cool off Dragons 4-0
Community
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Belmont Days
Top Stories
Springfield Summer Arts Festival
Top Stories
Simply Savory by Rachel
Needle, Ink and Thread
Graeter’s Ice Cream releases new bonus flavor
Granite Transformations of Dayton
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Preble County Court
Preble Co. Court awarded nearly $143,000 grant to upgrade technology
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
RTA route changes in place for ‘Lights in Flight’ fireworks event
Small Business Administration available to help tornado-impacted businesses
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN