Penn State athlete of the month

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
US appeals court says Ohio inmates don’t get extra vote time
A Coronavirus vaccine could break all previous speed records
Signs at Springfield retirement community warn sick guests to stay home
Video
Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team deploys to tornado-damaged Tennessee
Video
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Beavercreek’s Eileen Yang named Athlete of the month
Video
Top Stories
Raiders earn seven Horizon League Honors
Flyers big weekend includes ESPN’s GameDay
Dayton Flyers reach Top 3 in Associated Press poll
Springboro, Versailles advance in boys districts
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award
Video
Top Stories
Miami Twp. dog takes NBC TODAY Show’s ‘Best in Show’ contest
Video
Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day
Video
Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Sound Valley Winter Festival Support Ronald McDonald House Charities
Video
Top Stories
Eureka 2020 at Boonshoft Museum
Video
Top Stories
Stella Bleu Bistro
Video
Repairing A Damaged Relationship
Video
March Events at Barnes and Noble
Video
Tipp City Beer Crawl
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Penn State athlete of the month
Beavercreek’s Eileen Yang named Athlete of the month
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Eileen Yang Athlete of the month
Video
Staff puts up signs for precaution
Video
Candidates cast Super Tuesday votes
Video
AAA offers advice for travelers amid coronavirus
Video
Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team deploys to Tennessee
Video
Professor on how to combat hate group
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team deploys to tornado-damaged Tennessee
Video
Threads of Miami Valley opens for first time in 2020 at revamped location
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS