Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Continuing Coverage on George Floyd
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69
Video
Virginia man accused of driving into protesters claims to be KKK leader, could face hate crime charges
Dayton issues guidelines for adding outdoor seating, services
Congressional democrats unveil police reform bill
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Bengals “great” Ken Riley dies at 72
Top Stories
Drew Brees apologizes for anthem comments after backlash from teammates, others
Wright State discontinuing three sports
Racing returns at Eldora w/o fans
Video
No U.S. Open qualifying has Austin Greaser eyeing 2021
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Lily’s Bistro
Video
Top Stories
LORE Storytelling
Video
Top Stories
Mister C’s Science Experiment
Video
Pet of the Week
Video
How To Curl Your Hair
Video
Pizza Bandit
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
JOBS
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ohio wine
Fight between U.S., EU leads to tariff squeezing local wine businesses
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
NAACP demands change
Video
GCPH to spray for mosquitos in Beavercreek
Video
Preble County crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
Video
Dayton City Commission to meet about racism as a public health issue
Video
NAACP calls for change
Video
Montgomery County public defender's office marched against inequality
Video
Don't Miss
VIDEO: Dog rescued from landslide
Video
Mayor: ‘Racism is a moral affront to the diverse community of Springfield’
CNN crew released after on-air arrest while covering Minneapolis protests
Video
Turtle smashes through Georgia driver’s windshield
Video
‘I’m under here!’ Boy trapped under Jeep in his bedroom after drunk driver plows into home
Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder
Video
Dramatic video shows brothers rescuing man on New York lake
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Ohio State Park lodges now reopening
How to apply for Troy’s Human Relations Commission
More As Seen on 2 NEWS