Nicole Adkins

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Coronavirus causes changes to food pantry’s distribution
Where to find cleaning and disinfectant wipes online
Ohio mental health department offers tips to help fight anxiety, provide treatment to patients during coronavirus crisis
Video
Dayton Power & Light suspends disconnection during COVID-19 crisis
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Bengals release OT Cordy Glenn
Top Stories
Northmont wrestler speaks about cancellations
Video
UD discusses cancellation of NCAA Tournament
Video
Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns
Augusta National to postpone The Masters, ANWA, Drive Chip & Putt
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Dorothy Lane Market bagger dubbed among best in US in competition
Video
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award
Video
Miami Twp. dog takes NBC TODAY Show’s ‘Best in Show’ contest
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet Of The Week
Video
Top Stories
The Flowerman
Video
Top Stories
El Meson
Video
Another Broken Egg
Video
Community Blood Center Urges Donations
Video
Coronavirus Prevention Tips
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 111 active closings. Click for more details.
Nicole Adkins
Coronavirus causes changes to food pantry’s distribution
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Miami Valley parents preparing to keep kids at home, schools providing meals for students
Dublin Pub postpones annual St. Patrick's Day block party but still plans to serve customers
Northmont wrestler speaks about sports cancellations
DeWine: Day care centers to remain open, but parents urged to keep children home if able
Miami Valley Child Development Center grapples with voluntary closure issues
DPS lays out plans for instruction, meals during school closures
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Polling places moved due to virus concerns in counties across Miami Valley
Safe Sleep program aims to teach proper care for sleeping babies
More As Seen on 2 NEWS