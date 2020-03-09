Nick Castellanos

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Miami Co. public health prepares schools for possible COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Beavercreek City Council considers income tax for non-residents
Video
Gov’t says Fifth Third opened fake accounts like Wells Fargo
Tuesday primaries could cement Biden as Dems’ candidate
Video
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Castellanos came to Cincinnati to win
Video
Top Stories
Flyer Fever spreading with success of men’s and women’s basketball teams
Video
WSU Athletic Director discusses historic season ahead of Horizon League semifinals
Video
Flyers dancin’ with A10 Championship
Video
#3 Flyers beat GW; winning streak at 20
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Dorothy Lane Market bagger dubbed among best in US in competition
Video
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award
Video
Miami Twp. dog takes NBC TODAY Show’s ‘Best in Show’ contest
Video
Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
The Brunner Literacy Center
Video
Top Stories
Azra’s Dubliner Irish Cheese Sandwiches
Video
Top Stories
Best Of Warren County Winners
Video
Gem City School of Irish Dance
Video
Stockslager’s
Video
The Big Hoopla Family Festival
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nick Castellanos
Castellanos came to Cincinnati to win
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Castellanos came to Cincinnati to win
Video
Beavercreek City Council considers income tax for non-residents
Video
Miami Co. public health prepares schools for possible COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Flyer Fever spreading on UD campus
Video
WSU Athletic Director discusses historic season ahead of Horizon League semifinals
Video
Advanced Roofing employees return after helping Tennessee tornado recovery
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Safe Sleep program aims to teach proper care for sleeping babies
The best way to wash your hands
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS