Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Border Report Tour
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Google Maps will tell you where police are hiding
Woman sentenced for animal cruelty after firefighters rescue 18 dogs from home
News groups push ahead in bid for gunman’s school records
First female to become commander of 178th Wing of Ohio National Guard
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
OHSAA doesn’t endorse concussion article, but supports push for football participation
Top Stories
Concussion group criticizes OHSAA, NFHSA for article claiming ‘no links between CTE, high school football’
Bengals fall to 0-7 with loss to Jags
Miami holds off Northern Illinois
Flyers short at Stetson 38-21
Community
Coats for Kids
Veterans Voices
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Foy’s bringing customers to Fairborn for 90 years
Top Stories
Group age 60+ new faces of Dayton Strong calendar
I Love Dayton: Vandalia officer honored for heroic actions at crash scene
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Tricks and Treats Craft and Vendor Show
Top Stories
Floating Pumpkin Patch
Top Stories
Centerville Rotary Club hosts Annual Pancake Breakfast
“The Diva” and Jiva Med Spa
Autumn Tart Baking Contest
Ashley Lynn Photography
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
nfhsa
OHSAA doesn’t endorse concussion article, but supports push for football participation
Latest Video on WDTN.com
You can now use Google Maps to report where cops are hiding
Video
Baby, 5-year-old die in fire after children are left home alone
Video
Driver runs from scene of crash in Trotwood
Video
Heartwarming military homecoming for local family
Video
Homecoming
Video
Volunteers repairing holiday parade floats
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Holiday Children’s Parade floats vandalized, need repaired
Gem City Catfe raises enough money for new facility
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN