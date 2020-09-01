NewsNation

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Oregon District Shooting – 1 Year Later
A Year of Recovery
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
First-Time Voter Project
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Celina officer fires shots at suspect, no injuries reported
VIDEO: Ohio officers rescue 2 fawns from in-ground pool
Large antibody study offers hope for Coronavirus vaccine efforts
Man pleads guilty in sexual battery of Georgia TV reporter during live report
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Indy
Operation Football
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Cardinals crush the Reds 16-2
Top Stories
Cardinals slam Reds 7-5
Reds add outfielder, pitcher to bolster roster
Winker, Bell suspended for Reds-Cubs hostilities
Wampler joins former Raiders in the German league
Community
Give A Little Love
Clear the Shelters
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Camden pharmacy one of two in Ohio participating in new pilot program
Video
Dayton club hosting school supply giveaway and voter registration
Video
Union mom with 6 special needs children in need of major home repairs
Video
Health officials say Lyme disease was contracted in Clark County for the first time ever
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Cafe 1610
Video
Top Stories
Sylvan Learning Center
Video
Top Stories
Fall Fun at Aullwood Farm
Video
Performing Arts Venues Launch “Red Alert Campaign”
Video
Planning Your Labor Day Getaway
Video
Pizza Bandit
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NewsNation
How to watch NewsNationNow on WGN America
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Gov. Dewine's 3 step school-reporting system explained
Video
Airports lobbying for more financial help
Video
Dayton YBP to hold back-to-school drive for area K-12 students
Video
Volunteers to help with Hurricane Recovery
Video
Learning pods at Kettering schools
Video
Dayton Education Association "alarmed" by decision to furlough staffers
Video
Don't Miss
VIDEO: Ohio officers rescue 2 fawns from in-ground pool
Batman, Riddler can give you directions in Waze
Video
Dramatic video shows Ohio officer crawl into wreckage to rescue little girl
Video
Florida Amazon driver hits man in face after argument over face mask
Video
92-year-old Florida woman handcuffed during traffic stop
Video
RTA reminds riders of changes taking effect Sunday
Pregnant California teacher on bed rest holds virtual classes from her hospital room
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Beavercreek teacher’s motivational message going viral
Video
How to watch NewsNationNow on WGN America
More As Seen on 2 NEWS