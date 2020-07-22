Skip to content
Nevin Coppock Elementary
Tipp City art teacher makes 4,000+ masks
Video
Latest Video on WDTN.com
One injured in multi-vehicle crash in Bethel Twp.
Video
Ohio Restaurant Association releases protocols to keep customers safe
Video
Miami County sees first COVID-19 related death of July, steady increase in cases
Video
Troy City Schools releases plans
Video
Art teacher makes over 4,000 masks
Video
One dead, one injured in head-on crash in Darke County
Video
Firefighters pull 6 dogs from burning house in DC
Second baby born after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic
Video
DeWine, others call on Householder to resign following bribery allegations
Video
Here is your chance to join the virtual audience of ‘The Voice’
Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
Video
WATCH: First responders chase tiny dog down freeway
Video
Taco Bell revamping menu, eliminating some favorite items
Video
Interactive Radar
Travel advisory issued in Ohio for states with higher virus rates
Centerville parents petition for in-person learning option
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS