Needmore Rd

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Clark State receives grant money to address food insecurity
USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97
Runner proposes to his girlfriend at the Austin Marathon finish line
Video
Pot shops turn to highway sponsor signs amid strict ad rules
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Live Blog: 62nd Daytona 500 postponed due to rain
Video
Top Stories
Raiders score 106 on Senior Day
PSU alums: McGloin struggles, Thompkins shines in XFL match-up
#6 Flyers win at UMass; best mark since ’58
Love leads Raiders past UIC on Valentine’s Day
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Decoding Dayton
Video
Top Stories
Valentine’s Weekend at El Meson
Video
Valentine’s Day Craft
Video
Valentine’s Day Trivia
Video
Marlon Wayans headlines Dayton Funnybone
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Needmore Rd
One person dead after car crashes into building
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Container House Offers Shelter After Storm
Video
Custer honored at WSU senior night
Video
2 juveniles hospitalized after Catalpa Drive shooting
Video
Ryan Custer honored at WSU senior night
Video
2 juveniles hospitalized after Dayton shooting
Video
Tech Fest celebrates STEM fields
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Springfield Foundation launches food crisis action fund following Kroger closure announcement
Food pantry encourages community to spread the love this Valentine’s Day
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS