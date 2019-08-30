Morton Middle School

Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
RV towed by pickup truck overturns on I-75
Top Stories
Hurricane Dorian back to Category 3 as it approaches Carolinas
2 dead, 2 injured after car hits pole in Dayton
Bellbrook nonprofit raising money for Dorian relief in Bahamas
Nearly $3 million collected for Oregon District Tragedy Fund
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Greenon Knights
Top Stories
AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout
Phillies beat Reds 6-2
Bengals sign Giovani Bernard to 2-year deal
Dixie claims Penn Station spirit award
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
September classes at Day Yoga Studio
Top Stories
Jeremy Ganger presented with Hometown Hero Award
Top Stories
9th Annual Archer’s Chili Cook-Off
Walk to Defeat ALS
September First Friday in Dayton
Fall soaps and scents at Living Simply Soap
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian threatens GA, SC, NC as Category 3 storm
Morton Middle School
I Love Dayton: Morton students pen letters of hope to tornado-ravaged Northridge
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Nearly $3 million collected for Oregon District Tragedy Fund
Officers recognized for life-saving response one month after Dayton shooting
Mayor Whaley, Chief Biehl reflect one month after Oregon District shooting
Oregon District installing security cameras and free WiFi following shootings
Trump eyes mental institutions as answer to gun violence
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Bellbrook nonprofit raising money for Dorian relief in Bahamas
Nearly $3 million collected for Oregon District Tragedy Fund
Mayor calls teens’ shooting death ‘murder’
Officers recognized for life-saving response one month after Dayton shooting
More Latest Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Valley disaster response team opening thrift store to raise funds
Ohio self-defense law sees significant change in burden of proof
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN