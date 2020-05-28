Mike OHair

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
3 pulled to safety after water rescue in Moraine
Frontline Heroes: Friendship forged after nurse cares for nation’s hero
CVS Pharmacy to test self-driving delivery vehicle
Video
Ohio expands coronavirus testing criteria to include any person with symptoms
Video
A Year of Recovery
Weather
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Catching up with Ryan Custer
Video
Top Stories
Hall of famer Klepacz talks baseball
Video
NHL announces plans to resume
Back to the Track: Get ready to preview NASCAR’s longest race, watch live at 3 p.m.
Video
Former Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Graeter’s Ice Cream
Video
Top Stories
Socially Distanced Weddings
Video
Top Stories
Mike’s Bike Park
Video
American Stroke Month
DIY with AR Workshop
Video
The Greene Canteen Veggie Burger Recipe
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
WDTN Text Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Outdoor visitation allowed at assisted living facilities, some intermediate care facilities starting June 8
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Ohio jobless now more than 1.2 million in last 10 weeks
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Mike OHair
Frontline Heroes: Friendship forged after nurse cares for nation’s hero
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 33,915 cases, 2,098 deaths reported
Video
Trump preparing order targeting social media protections
Video
Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump is the most "prolific user" of Twitter
Video
Tesla cuts prices on several models
Video
Washington Twp. break-in suspect caught on camera
Video
Miniature golf courses reopen with safety measures in place
Video
Don't Miss
Turtle smashes through Georgia driver’s windshield
Video
‘I’m under here!’ Boy trapped under Jeep in his bedroom after drunk driver plows into home
Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder
Video
Dramatic video shows brothers rescuing man on New York lake
Video
Boy, 6, cracks open robbery case by reeling in sunken safe
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritan braves inferno
Video
Cincinnati Zoo selling masks featuring Fiona, other animals
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
2nd Street Market to reopen with restrictions for shoppers
CVS opens drive-thru COVID-19 test sites across Ohio
More As Seen on 2 NEWS