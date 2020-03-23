Skip to content
Live Now
Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
Closings
There are currently 111 active closings. Click for more details.
Miami County Public Health
Miami & Montgomery county officials give update on Koester Pavilion, unemployment
Video
Miami Co. confirms Koester Pavilion resident died of COVID-19
Video
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Police, sheriffs talk enforcement of 'stay at home' order
Video
State addresses issues with online unemployment system
Video
Crews battle house fire in Dayton
Video
Sports radio host continues show as coronavirus brings sports world to a halt
Video
Miami County gives updates on Koester Pavilion cluster
Video
How social distancing affects pets
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Brookville woman creates group to make protective masks
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: DeWine outlines priorities for limited childcare slots
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS