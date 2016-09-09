Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tragedy in Dayton
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims
Officials: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide
Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen for a beautiful day outside
Gas Leak in Centerville
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scores & Schedules
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Bauer and power lead Reds past Cubs
Top Stories
Lloyd leads Dragons over Tincaps 6-1
Operation Football preview: Tecumseh Arrows
Operation Football preview: Bellbrook Golden Eagles
Cubs clobber Reds 12-5
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Giving Strings
Top Stories
The Chicken Spot
Jiva Med Spa
Bikes and Backpacks
Muddy Mayhem
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Officials: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide
Mg Share
Potential Hustler Hollywood store near kids restaurant upsetting neighbors
Back to School Stories
Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend
Back to School: How parents and students should prepare
Back to School: Find your school information here
More Back to School
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Increased police presence in Oregon District helps visitors and businesses feel safer
Profits from Dayton Strong hat to benefit Oregon District Tragedy Fund
Boys promote kindness through #DaytonChallenge
Video: Hungry bear cub breaks into home
More Latest Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Disaster loans now available for flooding damage to some agriculture businesses
Crime Victim Compensation Team to offer financial support for shooting victims, families
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN