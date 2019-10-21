Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Border Report Tour
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Students learn what it takes to be a meteorologist
House Democrats plan 1st formal vote on impeachment inquiry
New exhibit highlights history of Dayton police during Prohibition
Investigation underway after police find body at Dayton house
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series
Top Stories
Belichick wins 300th, perfect Patriots beat Browns
Bengals rolled by Rams in London
Shelton, Bester lead Miami past Kent State
Flyers fall 50-38 to San Diego
Community
Coats for Kids
Veterans Voices
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Foy’s bringing customers to Fairborn for 90 years
Top Stories
Group age 60+ new faces of Dayton Strong calendar
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Overcoming Domestic Violence Fashion Show and Award Ceremony
Top Stories
Wright State University Symphony Orchestra hosts performance
Top Stories
El Meson
Trauma and Suicide Prevention
Rae Implant Dentistry
Ashley’s Pastry Shop nominated for Best of Dayton
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Investigation underway after police find body at Dayton house
meteorologist
Students learn what it takes to be a meteorologist
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Shawnee schools dismiss because of CO leak
Video
Trump on Dayton police officers
Video
Carly Smith visits Greenon Junior/Senior High
Video
Wright State names provost as next university president
Video
Blue Pumpkin Project
Video
WDTN.com Web Exclusive: Walk Through of New Exhibit
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
New exhibit highlights history of Dayton police during Prohibition
Beavercreek residents receive 250 free trees for tornado recovery
New executive order protects jobs of domestic abuse victims
DeWine requiring pharmacies to include bag that safely disposes of meds
More Phil Wiedenheft
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Logan Turner scholarship fund established for Sinclair students
Medical ponchos donated to Ronald McDonald House
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN