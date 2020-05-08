Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Birthday parade for WWII veteran
Video
54,000 still getting pay held over student debt, filing says
Victim hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
Video
Inmates tried to catch COVID-19 to get early release from California jail, sheriff says
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio
Coronavirus in Ohio: Where you can get help
Coronavirus in Ohio: How you can help
Thank you to our Frontline Heroes
In This Together Ohio
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
UFC 249 ushers in fan-free, mask-filled era of sports
Top Stories
Philip Rivers named head football coach at St. Michael
Video
Bengals 2020 schedule released
NFL star Earl Thomas’ wife arrested, Austin police say she held him at gunpoint over affair
Action Sports Center ready for action
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Dayton Mall Re-Opening
Top Stories
URS Serving Community Amidst COVID-19
Top Stories
The Alzheimer’s Association Providing Resources
Video
Brighten Your Look With Hair Highlights
Video
Mother’s Day Brunch Recipe
Video
National Anxiety and Depression Week
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
WDTN Text Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
may
Record-breaking cold air continues before a warm-up this week
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
No reopen date for child care
Video
Birthday parade for WWII veteran
Video
One injured after Darst Avenue shooting
Video
Handmade bracelets for seniors
Video
Dayton Police celebrate promotions
Video
Miamisburg nail salon puts up plastic barriers to protect customers and staff
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Author writes free children’s book about staying home
Claybourne Grille raising money to feed Miami Valley Hospital workers
More As Seen on 2 NEWS