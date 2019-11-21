Maui Invitational

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Home For The Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Trotwood schools assess impact of $320K tax revenue loss due to tornadoes
Parade floats ready for holiday festival
Real estate group hosts ‘A Thankful Toast’ to raise money for Artemis Center
Schuster Center unveils Rike’s Wonderland Windows
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Flyers soar into Maui championship game
Top Stories
Raiders move past Weber State in Gulf Coast Showcase
Flyers wow Georgia in Maui
Winless Bengals go back to Andy Dalton
NFL and Kaepernick still at odds on failed workout
Community
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
I Love Dayton
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Churches awarded for tornado recovery efforts
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Music Bingo
Top Stories
The Dark Side of Waffles”at The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Top Stories
Thanksgiving Table Talk Tip
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
The Dayton Holiday Craft and Gift Show
Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Maui Invitational
Flyers soar into Maui championship game
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Trotwood schools assessing impact of $320,000 loss due to tornadoes
Video
Parade floats ready for holiday festival
Video
A Thankful Toast to Artemis Center
Video
Rike's Wonderland Windows
Video
Vigil for Jessica Wilson, murder remains unsolved
Video
OSP warn drivers to "take their time" during holiday rush traffic
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Christmas tree shortage affecting supply and pricing
Huber Heights dentist posts sign to taunt Michigan fans ahead of rival game
New war propaganda poster exhibit opens at Air Force Museum
Military children receive surprise visit, gifts from favorite monster truck driver
More Phil Wiedenheft
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
PHOTOS: Police search for men after stolen credit cards used
Police search for vehicle taken in Miami Twp. carjacking
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN