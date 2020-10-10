Skip to content
mask
University of Dayton scientist working to develop self-disinfecting mask
Fire department believes gas leak caused explosion in Mercer County
Video
DP&L warns of scam calls targeting customers
Video
Kettering City Council approved police camera budget
Video
Woman found dead along Preble County road identified
Video
Beavercreek man knits 1,000+ hats every year to be donated
Video
Experts encourage getting outdoors, using MetroParks for heart health, stress relief
Video
Amazon Prime Day not done yet: Top deals to snag on day 2
Bodycam footage shows police rescuing dogs from suspected fighting ring in Ohio
Video
Social Security announces 2021 benefit increase
10-year-old uses music to drum up support for the South Carolina Aquarium
Video
Pink pineapples? They’re a thing! Here’s how to get one
WATCH: Cougar stalks, pounces at man in frightening 6-minute video
Video
Prime Day deals: Amazon offers TVs for less than $100
Interactive Radar
Meijer to hire more than 200 new team members at 10 Dayton-area stores
Video
‘Huber Haunts’ provides spooky, safe Halloween experience
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS