Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Motorcyclist killed in Beavercreek crash
Top Stories
Longtime volunteers keep Dayton Air Show on track
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office mourns unexpected loss of deputy
Police investigate shots fired near funeral procession
Trump EPA rolls back Obama rule on coal-fired power plants
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Canellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Columbus Crew fans go after refs, could face sanctions
Top Stories
Reds hit 3 homers off Verlander, beat Astros
Top Stories
Pedaling for Pars on Golf Bikes
Wayne name Roosevelt Mukes HS football coach; replace Jay Minton
Castillo leads Reds over Astros
Making Memories Golf Classic V
Community
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Keeping the Tradition Pow Wow
Top Stories
Engineering, Technology & Security Clearance and Security Clearance Career Fair
Top Stories
Tone Up Tuesday
DLM Culinary Classes
Summer Reading Tips from Sylvan Learning
The Lizzie Borden Musical
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Motorcyclist killed in Beavercreek crash
Marty Baldwin
Longtime volunteers keep Dayton Air Show on track
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Sheriff’s Office launches new recruitment campaign
Tornado Recovery: How to apply for assistance
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN