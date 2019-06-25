Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Main Street Bridge to close Wednesday night, RTA announces detours
Top Stories
2 more deputies fired after shooting at Florida high school
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in West Milton
Gas prices to go up Monday due to new Ohio gas tax
STPO! California city misspells marking on street
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Canellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Whitecaps edge Dragons 3-1
Top Stories
Bengals lose top draft pick to injury
Top Stories
Former Olympians give swim clinic in Miamisburg
Big Lansing inning dooms Dragons
Reds split series with loss to Brewers
Dragons limit Lansing to 4 hits in 4-1 win
Community
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Summer Camps at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Top Stories
Texas Roadhouse
Top Stories
Veteran’s Salute
Overcoming Fear of Change
Medical Equipment Scams
Local actresses star in “Waitress’
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Main Street Bridge
Main Street Bridge to close Wednesday night, RTA announces detours
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
DPS looking to hire bus drivers
July 4 fireworks and festivities plentiful in the Miami Valley
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN