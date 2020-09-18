Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
First-Time Voter Project
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Pass or Fail
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Maine to use ranked choice voting for presidential election
House fire on North Barron Street in Eaton
Centerville City Schools plans to bring students back for second quarter
Video
Autumn, a season of change and falling temperatures
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
The Big Game
Operation Football
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
NFL fines coaches $100,000 for failing to wear masks on the sidelines
Top Stories
Red hot Reds knock off Brewers 6-3
Jackson State introduces Deion Sanders as next head football coach
Video
DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title
Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory
Working For You
Give A Little Love
Clear the Shelters
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Support the UNCF Walk
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Oakwood 10-year-old performing magic tricks to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association
Video
New HVAC donated to mom with 6 children with special needs
Video
Family describes impact of Ronald McDonald House as fundraising campaign underway
Video
Camden pharmacy one of two in Ohio participating in new pilot program
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Ohio Medical Transport Job Opportunities
Video
Top Stories
Texas Roadhouse
Video
Top Stories
Learning Tree Farm
Video
BBB: Popular Pandemic Purchases
Video
The Melting Pot
Video
Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest Week
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
magician
Oakwood 10-year-old performing magic tricks to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Centerville City Schools plans to bring students back for second quarter
Video
Son-in-law reflects on Jim Day's life
Video
Senator Brown reacts to president's speech
Video
Mayor Whaley reacts to president's campaign speech
Video
national voter registration day
Video
Oakwood 10-year-old performing magic tricks to raise money for Alzheimer's Association
Video
Don't Miss
Watch: Bear cub tries to get into Colorado home
Video
Group of dads tackle man accused of peeping on teen in Cracker Barrel restroom in SC
Video
Costco brings back wine advent calendars for $99.99
Photos: Australian rescuers save 25 of 270 stranded whales so far
Gallery
Police find wayward cow in Tipp City, can’t find owner
Ohio family discovers family WWII heirloom tucked away in a box
Video
Pair of goats spotted on Arkansas bridge truss euthanized
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
CARES Act funds to give Miami Valley residents additional options if facing eviction
Video
Haunted house still moving forward after ODH announces Halloween guidelines
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS