Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for Charlottesville death
Top Stories
Semi catches fire on I-75, no one injured
Charles Reader, Pike Co. Sheriff, indicted on 16 charges
Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessory
Xenia tornado survivor to Memorial Day survivors: ‘If you can fight through this, you can fight through anything’
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Canellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Whitecaps double up Dragons 6-3
Top Stories
Reds drop 4th straight with 5-1 loss to Angels
Top Stories
Whitecaps crush Dragons 15-1
Whitecaps edge Dragons 3-1
Bengals lose top draft pick to injury
Former Olympians give swim clinic in Miamisburg
Community
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Ali, SICSA’s “Pet of the Week”
Top Stories
“Matilda The Musical” by Dare 2 Defy Productions
Top Stories
Ugly Betty Fries & “The Chicken Spot” Grand Opening
Greater Dayton LGBTQ Herstory & History Project
Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks
Comedian Chris Franjola breaks down Hot Topics
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for Charlottesville death
Mackenzie Lueck
Police: 1 person in custody in missing Utah student case
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
DPS looking to hire bus drivers
July 4 fireworks and festivities plentiful in the Miami Valley
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN