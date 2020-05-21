Linda Espy

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Youth sports leagues prepare for delayed start to spring season
Video
Ronald McDonald House of Dayton receives grant
Video
#DaytonStronger: Residents asked to display rainbows ahead of tornado outbreak anniversary
Video
Golden retrievers help New York brewery deliver beer
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio
Coronavirus in Ohio: Where you can get help
Coronavirus in Ohio: How you can help
Thank you to our Frontline Heroes
In This Together Ohio
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Greenon’s Delaney Benedict named Athlete of the Year
Video
Top Stories
Back to the Track: Drivers prepare to try and win one of NASCAR’s crown jewels
Video
NCAA to lift moratorium on football, basketball workouts
OHSAA to expand football playoffs in 2021
Raiders baseball dormant but not disconnected
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Lose Quarantine Weight with Body Sculpting
Video
Top Stories
Staying Connected While Sticking to a Budget with T-Mobile
Top Stories
Improving Relationships with The Enneagram
Video
SICSA: New Guidelines For Adopting A Pet
Postponing Your Wedding To 2021
Video
New Safety Measures As Salons Reopen
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
WDTN Text Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Linda Espy
St. Peter School sends students off in special way
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Man injured in Jefferson Twp. shooting
Video
Ronald McDonald House of Dayton receives grant
Video
Youth sports leagues prepare for delayed start to spring season
Video
One injured in Jefferson Twp. shooting
Video
Greenon high school's Delaney Benedict is named the Penn Station athlete of the year
Video
West Carrollton pool closed
Video
Don't Miss
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritan braves inferno
Video
Cincinnati Zoo selling masks featuring Fiona, other animals
Video
Astronauts arrive for NASA’s 1st home launch in decade
Video
Video shows pilot land between cars on Missouri highway after sudden engine failure
Video
VIDEO: Confirmed tornado spotted in Madison County earlier Monday
Video
Hong Kong shop offers ‘tear gas’ flavor ice cream
WATCH: VCU student goes viral for ‘TikTok’ Irish dancing video
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Golden retrievers help New York brewery deliver beer
Video
UD students release ‘Dayton’s Darkest Summer’ documentary
More As Seen on 2 NEWS