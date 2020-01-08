law enforcement appreciation day

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Crisis in the Middle East
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Storm Team 2 Forecast
AG Yost holds sold out inaugural human trafficking summit
Family of LaShonda Childs reacts to shooter’s sentencing
House approves measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Browns meet with Vikings OC Stefanski
Top Stories
Browns interview Eagles’ Schwartz
Wayne’s Nyla Hampton named athlete of the month
Moustakas, Bell coming to Dayton as part of Reds Caravan
Reds agree to $21 million, 3-year deal with OF Shogo Akiyama
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Custodians recognized for rescuing family from burning home
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Typist receives service pin for 40 years of dedication to Dayton Police
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Gem City Swing
Top Stories
Greater Dayton Home Show
Top Stories
The Rusty Bucket
Miracle Method
AAA’s New Online Driving School
7 Secrets to Hacking Your New Year’s Resolution
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
law enforcement appreciation day
Residents honor Miami Valley law enforcement
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
‘He was a bad guy,’ Trump defends killing of Soleimani during Toledo rally
Video
Naloxone kits available for businesses
Video
Residents honor local law enforcement
Video
Family of LaShonda Childs reacts to shooter's sentencing
Video
Vice President makes surprised stop in Toledo
Video
President Trump holds rally in Toledo
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
NaloxBox program gives emergency access to life-saving drugs
Local expert warns of possible Iranian cyberattack
More As Seen on 2 NEWS