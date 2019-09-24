las vegas shooting

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Border Report Tour
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Casino giant settles Vegas shooting lawsuits for up to $800M
Startled car prowler caught on camera
BRAKE For Breakfast
Man pleads not guilty in wrong-way crash that killed WSU student
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Dayton Christian Warriors
Top Stories
Alter volleyball star earns athlete of the month honors
Steelers blowout Bengals on MNF 27-3
NFL suspends Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Community
Coats for Kids
Veterans Voices
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Vandalia officer honored for heroic actions at crash scene
Top Stories
Organizers make strides ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s
I Love Dayton: Shelby County Sheriff set to leave behind lasting legacy
Patriot Day events planned across the Miami Valley
Organizations make books part of healthcare for children
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Fashioning Futures Luncheon
Top Stories
African American Community Fund Gala
Top Stories
National Seafood Month at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
Arts, Beats and Eats DAI Centennial Celebration
Airline Innovations
Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
las vegas shooting
Casino giant settles Vegas shooting lawsuits for up to $800M
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Court rejects news outlets’ bid for Oregon District shooter’s school records
Tragedy fund applications being accepted
State Reps seek to tighten, improve background checks for gun purchases
Mayor Whaley, gun rights activists testify in DC on gun legislation
Group performs random acts of kindness in honor of shooting victims
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Exploring the"mocktail" boom
Video
Man dies from bull accident
Video
Highway back open after semi rollover crash
Video
Fire in attic in Tipp City
Video
Woman gored by bison in same park where her date was gored months earlier
Video
#PassthePurse campaign emphasizes financial freedom for domestic violence victims
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Valley family uses billboards to find kidney donor
RTA adjusting some routes as DPS transportation agreement begins
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN