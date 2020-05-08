labor and delivery

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Community Golf Course to reopen May 15
Montgomery County gas pump inspections to resume
MCSO to hold press conference Possum Creek officer involved shooting
3 vehicle accident on East Stroop Road
Coronavirus in Ohio
Coronavirus in Ohio: Where you can get help
Coronavirus in Ohio: How you can help
Thank you to our Frontline Heroes
In This Together Ohio
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
UFC 249 ushers in fan-free, mask-filled era of sports
Top Stories
Philip Rivers named head football coach at St. Michael
Video
Bengals 2020 schedule released
NFL star Earl Thomas’ wife arrested, Austin police say she held him at gunpoint over affair
Action Sports Center ready for action
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
UNCF Supporting Students During Pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Dayton Mall Re-Opening
Top Stories
URS Serving Community Amidst COVID-19
The Alzheimer’s Association Providing Resources
Video
Brighten Your Look With Hair Highlights
Video
Mother’s Day Brunch Recipe
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
WDTN Text Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.
labor and delivery
Frontline Heroes: Nurse’s labor of love helping patients now more than ever
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dayton Children's prepares for possible cases of mystery illness
Video
Restaurants not opening for outdoor dining
Video
Fraze Pavilion concerts canceled
Video
Some restaurants choosing not to reopen for outdoor dining
Video
Man killed in Dayton shooting
Video
Ohio’s economic recovery likely to be a slow process
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
DPS announces graduation plans for students
Video
Author writes free children’s book about staying home
More As Seen on 2 NEWS