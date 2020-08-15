Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Oregon District Shooting – 1 Year Later
A Year of Recovery
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
First-Time Voter Project
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Coaches, school officials optimistic about contact sports ahead of DeWine’s announcement
Video
Mrs. Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
Video
Man’s body pulled from waterslide pipe at Arizona water park
Video
DNC kicks off Monday with ‘We the People’ theme
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Reds vs. Pirates weekend games postponed due to player’s positive COVID-19 test
Top Stories
Operation Football preview: Greenon Knights
Video
Operation Football preview: Tippecanoe Red Devils
Video
Winker homers twice as Reds beat Pirates
5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season
Community
Clear the Shelters
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Dayton club hosting school supply giveaway and voter registration
Video
Top Stories
Union mom with 6 special needs children in need of major home repairs
Video
Health officials say Lyme disease was contracted in Clark County for the first time ever
Video
Family takes the pet adoption plunge despite pandemic
Video
Local 6-year-old plays role in Ron Howard movie
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
The Spicy Olive
Video
Top Stories
Laser Hair Reduction
Video
Top Stories
META Medical Research
Video
Oktoberfest: Dayton Art Institute
Video
Steak Salad
Video
Bridal Shows Return
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
La Nina
La Nina Watch for fall and winter
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Coaches, school officials optimistic about contact sports ahead of DeWine’s announcement
Video
Dayton Burger Week
Video
Dr. Kenyon on taking classes virtually
Video
Dr. Kenyon on class platform
Video
Dr. Kenyon on making classes interactive
Video
Dr. Lisa Kenyon on faculty teamwork
Video
Don't Miss
Over $750K raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina
Video
Rottweiler survives California wildfire, reunites with family
Video
Bison rips woman’s pants off at South Dakota state park in attack caught on video
Video
Bride weds husband with COVID at hospital bedside
Video
Case enables your phone to crawl to charging pad
Video
VIDEO: Dayton Police release dash-cam of chase, crash
Video
VIDEO: Louisiana woman has electric experience on her front porch
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Ohio Burger Week is back, 14 Dayton restaurants participating
Video
Fairborn Lions Club hosting drive-thru instead of annual Sweet Corn Festival
More As Seen on 2 NEWS