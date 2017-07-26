Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Documents: $6 million to Armstrong family in wrongful death
Top Stories
ODOT unveils program to combat wrong-way drivers
Shots fired into home, man injured
Meteorologists recognized for work during Memorial Day tornado outbreak
Federal bill would let marijuana businesses bank
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Bengals sign WR Tyler Boyd to 4-year contract extension
Top Stories
Dayton visit important to Bengals
Top Stories
Preview: One year until Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics
Suarez lifts Reds over Brewers
Reds top pick joins Dragons
Dragons drop finale at Kane Co.
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Summer Time DIY Science Experiements
Top Stories
Bark in the Burg
Top Stories
Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop hosts Taste T Love Baby Food
Finding Child Care
Masquerage announce “Push Play” as 2019 theme
Wine Down Wednesday at Cold Water Cafe
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Infant dies after falling into Mad River
Katie Ledecky
Stunner in Budapest: Ledecky loses for 1st time at worlds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
ODOT unveils program to combat wrong-way drivers
Meteorologists recognized for work during Memorial Day tornado outbreak
Federal bill would let marijuana businesses bank
Residents still disappointed by Good Sam closure one year later
More Latest Video
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Dayton Children’s patient is ‘one-in-a-million’
Find a cooling center near you
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN