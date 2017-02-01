Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
WPAFB officials focus on communication during quarterly safety drills
Top Stories
Trump signs bill extending 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund into law
LuLaRoe gives away thousands of clothing items to tornado victims
Security tight at Greene Co. Fair
PHOTOS: Centerville preschoolers raise over $1,000 for sick children
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Reds score 10 in the 2nd in 11-6 win over Pirates
Top Stories
Browns owners confident, optimistic about season
Top Stories
Scott Dixon races to 6th victory at Mid-Ohio
Dragons lose to TinCaps 7-1
Barnhart leads Reds to 3-2 win over Rockies
Rey’s record night leads Dragons over TinCaps
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Optimist Kids Day in the Park
Top Stories
bds Mongolian Grill
Top Stories
Germanfest Picnic
Run Stroll And Roll 5K
YWCA Dayton hosts Women of Influence Awards
Clothing giveaway to benefit tornado victims
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Judge Gorsuch
Nation reacts to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
Back to School Stories
Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend
Back to School: Find your school information here
More Back to School
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Trump signs bill extending 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund into law
LuLaRoe gives away thousands of clothing items to tornado victims
PHOTOS: Centerville preschoolers raise over $1,000 for sick children
Bipartisan effort to build up Coast Guard heads to Senate
More Latest Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Red Cross stressing emergency preparedness after tornadoes
Legal counsel available at mobile clinics for tornado survivors
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN