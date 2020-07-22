Skip to content
John Lewis
John Lewis to lie in state at US Capitol next week
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dayton business offering new technology that scans for fevers and masks
Video
Dayton pediatrician says kids less likely to be seriously ill with COVID, back-to-school will be an 'experiment'
Video
Dayton - Montgomery County Public Health says cloth, homemade masks are effective
Video
Miamisburg marching band plays on despite cancellations
Video
Out-of-school education program launching with UD
Video
Crafted & Cured moving to Dayton Arcade
Video
Crafted & Cured moving to the Dayton Arcade
Video
Surprise! Taylor Swift to drop new album at midnight Friday
Xenia Police say no to masks, will not investigate
North Carolina woman attacked in bed by rabid fox
Video
Portland mayor tear gassed at protest against presence of federal agents
Video
Firefighters pull 6 dogs from burning house in DC
Second baby born after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic
Video
Interactive Radar
Dayton – Montgomery County Public Health says cloth, homemade masks are effective
Video
Travel advisory issued in Ohio for states with higher virus rates
