Joel Valentino

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Continuing Coverage on George Floyd
A Year of Recovery
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
First-Time Voter Project
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Community invited to leave notes on city’s Memorial Tree on August 4
Video
Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7
President Trump says second stimulus check ‘may go higher’ than $1,200
Video
Vanessa Guillen murder prompts lawmakers to discuss what more can be done for sexual assault victims in U.S. Army
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Moustakas, Senzel homer in return, Reds beat Cubs 12-7
Top Stories
ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games
Baez, Cubs send Reds to 4th straight loss
OHSAA suspends school vs. school scrimmages for football, soccer, field hockey
Summer sessions underway for Raiders
Video
Community
Clear the Shelters
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Local 6-year-old plays role in Ron Howard movie
Video
Top Stories
Local party company featured in Netflix series
Video
Pandemic packs hit for Dayton arts organizations
Video
Dayton mask ordinance now under effect
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Texas Roadhouse Steak Kebabs
Video
Top Stories
Stamp Out Hunger
Video
Top Stories
Dental Implants
Video
Vegan Thick Eatery
Video
BBB: Back To School Shopping
Video
Pet of the Week
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
JOBS
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Joel Valentino
Local mom raises awareness for mask exceptions, saying son can’t wear one
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Community invited to leave notes on city’s Memorial Tree on August 4
Video
DPS implements virtual learning for first 9 weeks of 2020-2021 school year
Video
Health officials say many are holding off going to ER for fear of catching COVID-19
Video
24-hour hotline available
Video
West Carrollton chalk art surprise
Video
Former Dayton official sentenced to 6 months in prison for public corruption
Video
Don't Miss
Mystery chalk art draws smiles in West Carrollton
Video
Ohio Red Lobster restaurant saves rare blue lobster
Video
Daisy the St. Bernard recovers from her mountain ordeal
Rhode Island man says porch pirate sat down, opened packages
Video
Cashing in 20 years of change
Video
NASA planning to study cosmos with massive balloon
Video
Traveling out of Ohio? Here’s what you need to know
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
24-hour hotline available as Dayton approaches one year since Oregon District shooting
Video
Photos needed for Oregon District memorial mosaic
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS