Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tragedy in Dayton
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after Tennessee plane crash
Families unite after loved ones missing
WATCH LIVE: State Reps. expected to discuss gun control at Dayton Town Hall event
Judge: Oregon District shooter’s friend will remain in custody with no bond
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scores & Schedules
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Nationals pound Reds 17-7
Top Stories
Operation Football preview: Fairborn Skyhawks
Nats send Reds to third straight loss
Operation Football Preview: Northmont Thunderbolts
Nationals hold off Reds 7-6
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Oktoberfest Volunteers
Top Stories
bd’s Mongolian Grill
Top Stories
Trauma Recovery Center
Easing Back to School Anxiety
Newport Aquarium celebrates Shark Summer
Centerville native featured on NBC’s “Songland”
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Judge: Oregon District shooter’s friend will remain in custody with no bond
Live Now
Live Now
Dayton Town Hall on Gun Control
Jalen McCuin
Families unite after loved ones missing
Back to School Stories
BACK TO SCHOOL: Share your First Day photos to see them on WDTN.com
Back to School: How parents and students should prepare
Back to School: Find your school information here
More Back to School
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after Tennessee plane crash
Families unite after loved ones missing
Coroner: Oregon District shooter had drugs in system
Hundreds seek counseling services through Montgomery County ADAMHS
More Latest Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Heartbeat Room proving to be a lifeline for tornado survivors
Disaster loans now available for flooding damage to some agriculture businesses
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN