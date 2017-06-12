Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Officers call for assistance at Dayton apartment complex
Top Stories
RTA offering free shuttle bus to Celtic Fest
Governor DeWine opens Ohio State Fair, says it’s an opportunity to brag
Key takeaways from Mueller’s testimony
Milton-Union officials help tornado-affected students as school year approaches
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Browns unafraid of sky-high expectations
Top Stories
Loons edge Dragons in 10
Top Stories
Brewers beat Reds 5-4 to avoid sweep
Reds roll Brewers 14-6
Bengals sign WR Tyler Boyd to 4-year contract extension
Dayton visit important to Bengals
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Summer Time DIY Science Experiements
Top Stories
Bark in the Burg
Top Stories
Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop hosts Taste T Love Baby Food
Finding Child Care
Masquerage announce “Push Play” as 2019 theme
Wine Down Wednesday at Cold Water Cafe
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Invest
Investment Apps Help Save Money
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Key takeaways from Mueller’s testimony
Milton-Union officials help tornado-affected students as school year approaches
Care Center Dayton cuts ribbon on new veterinary hospital
Trump soaks up Mueller hearings, claims them for a win
More Latest Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Milton-Union officials help tornado-affected students as school year approaches
More shine than rain for Dayton Celtic Festival
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN